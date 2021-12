Lexington PD looking for man accused of using stolen credit card at Lowe’s

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Lexington Police are looking for someone they say used a stolen credit card at a Lowe’s Home Improvement store last month.

LPD is investigating a fraud case that happened at Lowes Home Improvement on November 20, 2021, where this unknown individual used a stolen credit card to purchase over $5,000 in merchandise. Contact Detective Corporal Thompson at 803-358-1517 with information. pic.twitter.com/eLKe1wZ2po — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) December 20, 2021

Investigators say the man used a stolen credit card to buy more than $5,000 in merchandise. If you know who he is or where he may be, call Detective Corporal Thompson of the Lexington Police Department at 803-358-1517.