CVS and Walgreens limiting the number of at-home COVID-19 tests you can buy

CNN– The fast spreading omicron coronavirus variant is causing a surge in the purchasing of at-home COVID-19 tests. CVS and Walgreens are now limiting the number of tests a person can buy.

You may soon be able to get free tests in the mail. On Tuesday, the Biden administration announced the purchasing of a half billion at-home rapid tests to send to people.