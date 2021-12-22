DHEC: 1,323 new cases of COVID-19, 16 additional virus related deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Monday.

DHEC reports 781 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 542 probable cases, for a total of 1,323 new cases in the state. DHEC also reports 15 new confirmed deaths and one probable death due to COVID-19, for a total of 16 virus related deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC says there have been a total of 942,359 confirmed and probable cases and 13,807 virus related deaths reported in the state.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says it received 13,417 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which produced a percent positive rate of 9.2%.

According to the department, 59.7% of eligible South Carolina residents ages five and up have received at least one coronavirus vaccine dose, and 51.4% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the Palmetto State, visit scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-data.