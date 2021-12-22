More vaccine booster mandates emerging in the country

CNN– In an effort to combat the omicron variant, businesses could soon require their employees to get a booster shot. Public health officials say getting a booster helps provide protection against omicron.

New Mexico already has a booster mandate, requiring health care workers to get the jab by mid-January. State workers and public school teachers in the state are also being asked to get their booster.

Colleges and universities like Yale and Harvard are requiring booster shots for students, faculty, and staff.

As New York City considers mandating boosters for its city workers, the city’s Metropolitan Opera is requiring all performers, staff and audience members to show proof of a booster in order to attend a performance.