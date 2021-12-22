Probability of a White Christmas

With Christmas just a few days away, you may be wondering what the odds are of us getting snow on Christmas. Well, this year, the odds are zero. It’s going to be in the 70’s. But what are the odds in any given year? As you might imagine, the odds are very low. The map below, put together by NOAA, shows that the odds are less than 10%. And the odds are much less than 10% for us. Because it snows so infrequently here, it’s very hard to say what the true odds are for us. Best estimate is something around 1%. That said, the last time it snowed near Christmas was in 2010 when it snowed on the 26th. It actually started about 1:00 AM – so it just missed snowing on Christmas.