Consumer News: Dole recalling salads from two facilities, fee for a Passport going up soon and more

Consumer News with ABC Columbia is brought to you by Grow Financial.

CNN– With Christmas dinner just two days away, you might want to check your fridge. Dole Fresh Vegetables is recalling salads processed at two of its facilities, due to possible listeria contamination. They’re Dole and private label salads, with “best by” dates between November 13, 2021 and January 8, 2022. The salads have product lot codes beginning with “n” or “y.” The Dole plants involved are in Bessemer City, North Carolina and Yuma, Arizona. For a full list of products involved in the recall, visit the FDA’s website.

Few things are escaping inflation these days, and that will soon include U.S. Passports. On December 27, the fee for a U.S. Passport book will shoot up by $20 for all customers. The U.S. State Department says the price hike is necessary, and that it will ensure it continues to produce one of the most “secure travel and identity documents in the world.”

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Some folks watching on YouTube TV may have a hard time finding ABC, ESPN and other Disney owned channels. Disney and YouTube TV recently reached an agreement after a contract dispute prompted the streaming service to drop the company’s channels. The channels have since returned but are not appearing on the channel guide. If you or someone you know is experiencing this issue just search for them and add them manually.