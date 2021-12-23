DHEC: 2,220 new cases of COVID-19, 23 additional virus related deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus data as of Tuesday.

DHEC reports 1,466 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 754 probable cases, for a total of 2,220 new cases. DHEC also reports 14 new confirmed deaths and nine probable deaths due to COVID-19, for a total of 23 additional virus related deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC says there have been 944,574 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 14,550 virus related deaths reported in South Carolina.

DHEC says the daily case count is the highest it’s been since October 1.

DHEC says it received 15,694 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which yielded a percent positive rate of 11.1%.

According to the department, 59.8% of all eligible South Carolina residents ages five and up have received at least one coronavirus vaccine, and 51.5% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

