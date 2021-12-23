Pfizer adding third dose to vaccine trials for kids under 5

CNN– Parents with children under 5-years-old will have to wait a bit longer for a COVID-19 vaccine for their kids. Last week, Pfizer announced it was amending the clinical trial of its vaccine in children 6 months to 5-years-old.

The company says adding the two doses didn’t elicit the same kind of robust immune response as it did in children 5 and up. They’re now adding the 3rd dose to the trial, which is a setback for those hoping to have a vaccine early next year.

Dr. Anthony Fauci says the vaccine won’t be available until the second quarter of 2022.