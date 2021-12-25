‘Grinding of the Greens’ helps give your Christmas tree new life

Now that Christmas is over Keep the Midlands Beautiful wants to help you recycle that tree

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Keep the Midlands Beautiful invites you to recycle your Christmas tree at Grinding of the Greens.

From December 26-January 13, you can drop off your Christmas tree at several locations throughout Richland and Lexington County.

Officials say you can drop your tree off at the following locations:

Richland County Caughman Rd Park 2733 Trotter Rd, Hopkins M-F 2-9 PM, Sat 9 AM – 8 PM, Sun – 1-6 PM Closed. Friarsgate Park 1712 Chadford Rd, Irmo. M-F 2-9 PM, Sat 9 AM – 8 PM, Sun 1-6 PM Polo Road Park 800 Polo Rd, Columbia. M-F 2-9 PM, Sat 9 AM – 8 PM, Sun 1-6 PM St. Andrews Park 920 Beatty Rd, Columbia. M-W-F 2 – 9 PM, Sat 9 AM – 8 PM, Sun 1-6 PM Richland Co. C&D Landfill Drop-off Center 1070 Caughman Rd. North, Columbia (off Monticello). M-F 7 AM – 4:30 PM, Sat 7 AM – 12:30 PM. Tree recycling is not guaranteed at the Richland County C&D Landfill.

Lexington County Crooked Creek Park 1098 Old Lexington Highway, Chapin. (By Chapin Middle School) Daily 7:30 AM – 11 PM Hollow Creek Tree Farm 228 Windmill Rd, Gilbert. Daily 8 AM – 5 PM Saxe Gotha Presbyterian Church 5503 Sunset Blvd, Lexington. Daily 8 AM – 5 PM Seven Oaks Park 200 Leisure Lane, Columbia (by intersection of St. Andrews & Piney Grove). Daily 8 AM – 5 PM Edmund C&D Landfill & Compost Facility 498 Landfill Lane, Lexington, SC 29073. M-Sat 7 AM – 4:30 PM

City of Columbia Compost Facility 121 Humane Ln, Columbia (off Shop Rd across from SPCA). M-F 8:30 AM – 5 PM



Officials say the Christmas trees will be used to make mulch which will be available for free on January 15, 2022. Mulch will be available at Seven Oaks Park and the South Carolina State Farmers Market starting at 8:30 a.m. until the mulch runs out.