DHEC: 3,391 new cases of COVID-19, seven additional virus related deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Monday.

DHEC reports 1,950 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,441 probable cases, for a total of 3,391 new cases in South Carolina. DHEC also reports five new confirmed deaths and two probable deaths due to COVID-19, for a total of seven new virus related deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC says there have been 960,195 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 14,610 virus related deaths reported in the Palmetto State.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says it received 11,252 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which produced a percent positive rate of 23.8%.

According to the department, 60.1% of all eligible South Carolina residents ages five and up have received at least one coronavirus vaccine dose, and 51.7% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

DHEC did not post coronavirus data during the Christmas holiday. You can find data from December 24-28, as well as the latest coronavirus information in the state, at scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-data.