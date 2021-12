GasBuddy’s projection for gas prices in 2022

CNN– GasBuddy says prices at the pump next year could rise to an average of $3.41 per gallon, that’s up from this year’s average of $3.02 a gallon. GasBuddy believes prices will peak in May, at an average of $3.79.

The company is basing this on low oil production from OPEC, and refinery closures due to COVID-19. Experts says it is difficult to accurately predict prices.

Right now, drivers in the Midlands are paying an average of $2.87 per gallon.