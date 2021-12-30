DHEC: 5,911 new cases of COVID-19, 10 additional virus related deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Tuesday.

DHEC reports 3,354 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,557 probable cases, for a total of 5,911 new cases in South Carolina. DHEC also reports nine new confirmed deaths and one probable death due to COVID-19, for a total of 10 additional virus related deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC says there have been 966,259 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases and 14,617 virus related deaths reported in the state.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says it received 22,116 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which yielded a percent positive rate of 20.5%.

According to the department, 60.2% of all eligible South Carolina residents ages five and up have received at least one coronavirus vaccine dose, and 51.8% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the Palmetto State, visit scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-data.