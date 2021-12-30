DHEC updates COVID-19 isolation and quarantine guidance

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control updated its isolation and quarantine guidance. Officials say the new guidance reflects parts of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s updated guidance.

If you test positive for COVID-19, DHEC says you should isolate whether you are vaccinated or not. Officials say you should avoid in-person contact for five days. If you have no symptoms after this period is over, officials say you can end isolation, but you must wear a mask for five more days.

If you were exposed to someone with COVID-19, DHEC’s guidance depends on your vaccination status.

If you are vaccinated (vaccinated and boosted for those ages 16 and up, vaccinated through initial series for those ages 5-15) DHEC says there is no need to quarantine. Get tested on day five. Wear a mask around others for 10 days.

If you are unvaccinated (or without a booster for those eligible) Quarantine for five days. Get tested on day five and wear a mask around others for five additional days.



DHEC says, if you have symptoms of COVID-19, you should stay home and get tested.

For those working in health care facilities, DHEC says there are contingency options where there are staffing shortages. Authorities say these should be used as a last resort option. Under these options, DHEC says unvaccinated workers exposed to the virus may wear a mask for 10 days if quarantining is not feasible for patient care, as long as they test negative for the virus and have no symptoms.

DHEC also says it supports the CDC’s Test-to-Stay policy for kids in school. You can read more about this policy of the CDC’s website.