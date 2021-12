Kershaw County Coroner: 70-year-old man killed in house fire on Highway Church Road

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Kershaw County Coroner David West says a 70-year-old man was killed in a house fire Wednesday evening.

At 8:14 p.m. Wednesday, officials say they received a 911 call about a house fire on Highway Church Road. Authorities say a neighbor called to report the fire.

The coroner says Jack Hall died as a result of the fire.