Columbia Animal Services reminds you to remember your pets during firework displays

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If any of your New Year’s Eve celebrations include fireworks tonight or this weekend, remember your pets. According to Columbia Animal Services, loud noises from fireworks can spook our four-legged friends.

They suggest keeping them inside and giving them a safe place to hide as displays are taking place. Use ambient noise, like a television or music to distract them as much as possible. If you have an outside dog, better to be safe than sorry and either make sure they have a microchip, or an ID with your phone number on it.