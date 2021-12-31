DHEC reports record number of new COVID-19 cases in the state

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus data as of Wednesday.

DHEC reports 6,319 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,563 probable cases, for a total of 8,882 new cases in South Carolina. This sets a new record for daily cases reported in the Palmetto State, passing the previous record of 7,686 set on January 6, 2021.

DHEC also reports 14 new confirmed deaths and five probable deaths due to COVID-19, for a total of 19 virus related deaths in South Carolina.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC says there have been 975,320 confirmed and probable cases and 14,636 virus related deaths reported in the state.

DHEC says it received 29,942 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which yielded a percent positive rate of 25.6%.

According to the department, 60.3% of eligible South Carolina residents ages five and up have received at least one coronavirus vaccine dose, and 51.8% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

With case numbers so high, health officials urge South Carolinians to celebrate the new year safely.

“As South Carolina braces for yet another new record-breaking wave of COVID-19 cases, we are urging all South Carolinians to take steps to safely ring in the New Year as we enter the third year affected by this pandemic,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC Public Health Director.“While we prepare to celebrate New Year’s Eve, we recognize that the virus is still very much present in communities and households across the state, and it is incumbent upon all of us to take actions to protect ourselves and those around us. This includes avoiding crowds and large gatherings and staying at home, if possible.”

If you choose to attend a party, officials say you should wear a mask whether you are vaccinated or not.

“If we don’t take actions now, New Year’s Eve celebrations could prove to be devastating, particularly for those who have not been maximally vaccinated,” Traxler said. “In the era of the Omicron variant, we are seeing the virus spread so rapidly that case counts are skyrocketing and hospital admissions due to the disease are increasing. This is all the more reason why it is so important to get maximally vaccinated against COVID-19.”

DHEC recommends hosting your celebration virtually or to plan a neighborhood countdown where everyone can stand outside on their porch.

For the latest information on the coronavirus pandemic in the Palmetto State, visit scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-data.