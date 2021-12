Today’s Forecast

Looking at a great wrap-up to 2021 with highs in the upper-70s under partly cloudy skies for New Year’s Eve after some morning fog. Beautiful day for New Year’s Day, and then a wet Sunday ahead before we get hit with a dose of reality as temperatures plummet close to average for this time of year. Wishing you a wonderful wrap to 2021 and a Happy New Year wherever you are!