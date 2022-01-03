Clemson defensive lineman KJ Henry returns for 2022

CLEMSON, S.C. — In an offseason marked by departures in the locker room at Clemson, the Tigers are getting a huge returner on the defensive side of the ball in 2022.

Redshirt junior defensive end KJ Henry announced on social media Monday afternoon that he will return to Tiger Town next season.

On more trip around the sun ❕❕ pic.twitter.com/As72XdVen1 — KJ Henry (@thekjhenry) January 3, 2022

Henry played in 12 games this season for Clemson, including four starts. He finished with 25 total tackles, three sacks, and 5.5 tackles for loss in his fourth season as a Tiger.