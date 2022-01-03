Consumer News: Holiday travel rush stalled by flight delays, Powerball jackpot keeps growing and more!

CNN– It may not feel like a happy new year for some drivers filling up their tanks tonight. GasBuddy reporting nationwide prices at the pump are $3.27. That’s $1 more than they were this same day last year, with economists predicting prices in 2022 could come close to $4 per gallon. Drivers in the Midlands are paying an average of $2.92 cents a gallon this week, nearly 4 cents higher than the busy holiday travel period last week.

ABC NEWS– Today is expected to be one of the busiest days of the holiday rush, with some 2.5 million departing seats booked. Passengers are slammed by the double whammy of winter weather and omicron, with cases breaking records nationwide. ABC’s Gio Benitez has more.

CNN– Someone still has the chance to become the first Powerball jackpot winner of the new year, after no one won Saturday night’s drawing. Tonight’s lottery’s jackpot has now jumped to $540 million. If someone wins, they will be able to choose between a lump sum cash out of $384 million, or choose to receive the entire $540 million in 30 payments made over 29 years. No one has won the jackpot in almost three months.