Strong winds topple South Carolina church steeple

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP)– Strong winds have tumbled a steeple from its perch atop a church in South Carolina’s Lowcountry. The North Charleston Fire Department responded to a call of a downed power line at Cooper River Baptist Church just after 5 a.m. on Monday. When firefighters arrived, they saw the church’s fiberglass steeple in the roadway. No injuries were reported, and the steeple was moved to the side of the church. Crews were working to repair the damaged power line. Electricity was out for nearly 94,000 customers across South Carolina on Monday. A wind advisory blanketed the state, with forecasters warning that gusts could blow down tree limbs and any unsecured objects following steady rains that left the ground soggy.

Images via WCIV