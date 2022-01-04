Gamecock defensive back declares for NFL Draft

South Carolina is losing one of its best defensive players to the NFL Draft.

Defensive back Jaylan Foster officially announced his intentions to declare for the Draft Tuesday night, after a spectacular 2021 season. Foster led the Gamecocks in interceptions and tackles this season, and ranked 12th in the SEC with 7.5 tackles per game.

“I have to thank Coach Beamer… for believing in me to lead the team and defense,” said Foster Tuesday. “With that being said, I would like to announce that I am officially declaring for the NFL Draft.”

Thank you God for all the blessings you’ve given me and the ones that’s on the way 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/LqJP8kWTi2 — GetDoughBoys#⃣1⃣2⃣ (@jaylanfoster15) January 4, 2022