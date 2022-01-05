Clemson hires new defensive line coach from SEC school

Just days after former Clemson defensive line coach Todd Bates left the Tigers for Oklahoma, Dabo Swinney has found his replacement.

A source tells ABC Columbia Wednesday, the Tigers are set to hire Auburn defensive line coach Nick Eason to the same position at Clemson. Eason served as the defensive line coach last season for Auburn, helping to develop multiple NFL prospects on the line.

Before landing at Auburn, Eason was with the Cleveland Browns, Tennessee Titans and Cincinnati Bengals, serving as an assistant for all three organizations.

He returns now to his alma mater Clemson, where he played 47 games and earned first-team All-ACC honors in 2002.

The Denver Broncos took Eason in the fourth round of the 2003 NFL Draft. He went on to play nine seasons in the league.