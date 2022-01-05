DHEC: 6,992 new cases of COVID-19, 41 additional virus related deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Monday.

DHEC reports 4,248 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,744 probable cases, for a total of 6,992 new cases in South Carolina. DHEC also reports 32 new confirmed deaths and nine probable deaths due to COVID-19, for a total of 41 virus related deaths in the state. Since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC says there have been 1,018,435 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases and 14,715 virus related deaths reported in the state.

DHEC says it received 15,587 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which yielded a percent positive rate of 32.7%.

According to the department, 60.6% of all eligible South Carolina residents ages five and up have received at least one coronavirus vaccine, and 52.0% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the Palmetto State, visit scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-data.