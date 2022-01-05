DHEC reports 65% increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations from last week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Although health officials say getting your vaccination can help avoid ending up in the hospital with COVID-19, DHEC reports a 65.1% increase in COVID-19 positive patients hospitalized in the past week. DHEC also reports a 44% increase in COVID-19 positive patients needing to be ventilated, and 48% of those same patients in the ICU.

Full hospital data from DHEC can be found at scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-data/acute-hospital-bed-occupancy.