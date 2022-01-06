Clemson wide receiver declares for NFL Draft

Clemson’s top wide receiver declared for the NFL Draft Thursday afternoon.

Justyn Ross, who led the Tigers in 2021 with over 500 yards receiving and three touchdowns, posted the news on social media, following months of speculation that 2021 would be his final season in a Tiger uniform.

“The last four years at Clemson have been nothing short of amazing,” Ross said. “When I stepped on campus as a freshman I knew it was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made,” Ross said. “The Clemson fans accepted me and made me feel like family. To my teammates, my brothers that went to war with me, we will forever have an inseparable bond. During my toughest times you all were there keeping me lifted and helped me come back stronger. Together we accomplished so much at Clemson on the field, in the classroom and in the community. I truly say what we did will never be forgotten.”

Ross mussed all of 2020 after surgery to repair a congenital fusion in his neck and spine. He came back in 2021 before a season-ending foot injury.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CYZsCZoFsNy/