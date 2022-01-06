DHEC: 13,320 new cases of COVID-19, 25 additional virus related deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus data as of Tuesday.

DHEC reports 9,497 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 3,823 probable cases, for a total of 13,320 new cases in the state. DHEC also reports 17 new confirmed deaths and eight probable deaths due to COVID-19 in South Carolina. Since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC says there have been 1,035,256 confirmed and probable cases and 14,745 virus related deaths reported in the Palmetto State.

DHEC says it received 64,421 molecular test results from the latest testing period which produced a percent positive rate of 29.1%.

According to the department, 60.7% of all eligible South Carolina residents ages five and up have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and 52.1% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the Palmetto State, visit scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-data.