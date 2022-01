Midlands Mugshots- January 5

13/17

ROBINSON, ELAJUWON DAVONE

TRESPASSING / ENTERING PREMISES AFTER WARNING OR REFUSING TO LEAVE ON REQUEST OPEN CONTAINER (ALCOHOL) DRUGS / POSS. OF 28G (1 OZ) OR LESS OF MARIJUANA OR 10G OR LESS OF HASH - 1ST OFFENSE POSSESSION OR USE OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA-NEWBERRY CO.