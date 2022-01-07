Coronavirus surge leads Prisma Health to restrict most visitation in emergency departments

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Due to the rise on COVID-19 cases, Prisma Health says most patients in the emergency department will not be allowed to have visitors except for special conditions. Officials say the changes go into effect at all emergency departments beginning Saturday at 7 a.m.

Under the change, officials say visitors will be asked to wait offsite or in their cars once the patient is checked in. Updates will come over the phone, according to officials.

Prisma Health says the following conditions can be discussed with the patient’s ED team for exception to the new policy:

Pediatric patients or when an adult arrives accompanied by a child

Patients with care needs or unable to give consent, or when an adult patient arrives accompanied by an adult with care need

End-of-life events

Further details can be found at prismahealth.org/coronavirus/visitor-restrictions.