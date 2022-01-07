DHEC: 12,996 new cases of COVID-19, six additional virus related deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Wednesday.

DHEC reports 9,376 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 3,620 probable cases, for a total of 12,996 new cases in South Carolina. DHEC also reports five new confirmed deaths and one probable death due to COVID-19, for a total of six virus related deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC says there have been 1,048,252 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases and 14,746 virus related deaths reported in the state.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says it received 42,790 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which yielded a percent positive rate of 29.3%.

According to the department, 60.8% of all eligible South Carolina residents ages five and up have received at least one coronavirus vaccine, and 52.1% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the Palmetto State, visit scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-data.