More flights cancelled as employees call out sick

CNN– Coronavirus is still impacting airlines nationwide as they struggle, with countless employees calling out sick. With more than 5,000 flights cancelled Friday, totaling more than 27,000 cancellations since Christmas Eve.

FlightAware says that’s on top of the 6,000 reported delays Friday too. Southwest clocked in with the most cancellations of nearly 600 nationwide, nearly 20% of its total schedule, followed by United’s 190 cancellations, and American Airlines’ 180 cancellations.

Air carriers say they have too many flight scheduled and not enough workers to staff those planes, causing countless cancellations with no end in sight.