As is always the case in weather and climate, one day or one month of unusual weather is not something to be concerned about. Temperatures vary from day to day, month to month, and year to year. But what is concerning is when an obvious, long-term trend emerges from years of data. And that’s what we have here in Columbia. Our winters are getting warmer- about 3 degrees warmer over the last 50 years. This is consistent with what’s happening around the globe.