Congressional maps head to House floor; Democrats unhappy

By Jeffrey Collins

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP)– New congressional maps for South Carolina that are not much different than those drawn more than a decade ago are on their way to the floor of the state House. The House Judiciary Committee passed them Monday, but several Democratic committee members voted against them. They say they can’t support the new maps because they pull Black voters out of the 1st District around Charleston and put them in the majority-minority 6th District. Republicans say the goal is to smooth out uneven growth along the coast with the smallest amount of disruption. South Carolina added about 500,000 people between 2010 and 2020.