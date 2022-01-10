SCSO: Wedgefield man charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A man is now behind bars in Sumter County for reportedly having sex with a young girl back in 2016. Sumter County deputies say 36-year-old Devon Osborne was arrested on New Year’s Eve for an unrelated outstanding warrant, and was then served a warrant on January 3 for first degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

We’re told the alleged victim was under 10 years old. Osborne was denied bond and is still in custody.