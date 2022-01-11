DHEC: 8,149 new cases of COVID-19, 10 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Sunday.

DHEC reports 6,497 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,652 probable cases, for a total of 8,149 new cases in the state. DHEC also reports 10 new confirmed deaths due to COVID-19 in South Carolina. Since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC says there have been 1,102,603 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 14,803 virus related deaths reported in the Palmetto State.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says it received 23,998 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which produced a percent positive rate of 34.9%.

According to the department, 61.1% of all eligible South Carolina residents ages five and up have received at least one coronavirus vaccine, and 52.3% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

For the latest information regarding the coronavirus pandemic in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-data.