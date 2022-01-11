DHEC moving COVID-19 testing location from Bull Street to Columbia Place Mall

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Due to increased demand in the Midlands, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says it is moving its coronavirus testing location from 2600 Bull Street to Columbia Place Mall. Officials say the new site at 7201 Two Notch Road will offer both testing and vaccination services.

DHEC says this new location will feature eight testing lanes, and at-home saliva test kits will be available for pickup. Officials say these at-home kits come complete with paid shopping to the laboratory.

According to DHEC, the site will be open from 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m. everyday.

DHEC adds that vaccinations will still be available at 2600 Bull Street.