Red Cross: U.S. blood supply at dangerously low level

CNN– Blood donations are urgently needed as the current U.S. blood supply is at a dangerously low level.

According to the American Red Cross, surging COVID-19 cases, severe weather, declines in donor turnout, canceled blood drives and staffing issues are all contributing to the shortage.Plus, donated blood has a short shelf-life and supplies must be constantly replenished.

The type O positive is given to patients more than any other type, so if you have O positive blood, your donation is most needed.

You can schedule an appointment to donate at redcrossblood.org.