Columbia PD: Serious motorcycle collision in downtown Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department says officers temporarily closed the intersection of Assembly Street and Heyward Street in downtown Columbia due to a serious motorcycle collision.

#ColumbiaPDSC officers have temporarily closed the intersection of Assembly Street (southbound) at Heyward Street due to a serious motorcycle collision. Male rider has been taken to a local hospital. The Traffic Safety Unit is investigating. pic.twitter.com/8WKpOz8SPO — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) January 12, 2022

Police say the motorcycle rider was taken to a local hospital, and the Traffic Safety Unit is investigating.