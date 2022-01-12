Safety tips as we prepare for potential winter weather

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– As we’re expecting cooler temperatures to drop later this week, here are some tips to make sure you’re prepared for whatever mother nature has in store for the Midlands.

First and foremost, bring your pets inside. Consider a sweater for your pups before taking them on a walk. Insulate your pipes, and let your faucets drip overnight to avoid freezing. If you’re driving, be safe on the roads and keep an eye out for black ice.