Boston leads No. 1 South Carolina to 65-45 win over Aggies

Like most other opponents this season, the Aggies couldn’t slow down Boston, who notched her 10th straight game with double figure points and rebounds with more than three minutes left in the second quarter.

While Boston was on fire, Cooke was ice cold. The South Carolina junior, averaging 12.6 points a game, missed all nine shots she took in the opening half, five of those from beyond the arc.

Cooke finished 3 of 16 overall — all her baskets on threes — for 10 points. Henderson had 15 points and Victaria Saxton 10.

Qudashiah Hoppie led the Aggies with 15 points on 5-of-19 shooting.

It was Blair’s final time at the Colonial Life Arena, a building he’s praised for its its huge crowds and atmosphere. He walked the concourse an hour before tipoff, hugging supporters and interacting with fans.

Blair’s national championship compatriot, Dawn Staley, presented him with a gift box right before the start as several fans stood and cheered for the Aggies’ coach, retiring after this season. Blair mimicked a golf swing so golf balls were probably involved.

BIG PICTURE

Texas A&M: The Aggies beat South Carolina last February to win the SEC regular-season title. But Texas A&M is not the same team in Blair’s final season with Aaliyah Wilson and N’dea Jones off to the WNBA. The Aggies shot just 29 percent and matched a season-low for points.

South Carolina: Different night, same performance from the 6-foot-5 All-American in Boston, who’s putting together a national player of the year season. Even when her teammates to struggle to score, Boston’s dominance down low keeps South Carolina going until the offense kicks in.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M returns home to face Auburn on Sunday.

South Carolina plays at Arkansas on Sunday.