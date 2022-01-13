Consumer News: More Americans plan to travel this year, inflation sends prices soaring

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– More Americans are planning to travel this year. TravelAwaits says more than half of those surveyed only plan to travel within the country. The most requested travel spot is still Florida, but South Carolina was still ranked the ninth most requested travel destination in the U.S. 45% said they’re flying to their vacation destination this year, but 55% still plan to pack up the car and hit the roads.

CNN– A new inflation report is driving home the pain many consumers are feeling right now. Prices soaring a whopping 7% last month. As Brian Todd reports, Americans haven’t seen a jump in prices like this since 1982.