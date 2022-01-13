DHEC: 14,764 new cases of COVID-19, 32 virus related deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus data as of Tuesday.

DHEC reports 10,412 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 4,352 probable cases, for a total of 14,764 new cases in the Palmetto State. DHEC also reports 14 new confirmed deaths and 18 probable deaths due to COVID-19, for a total of 32 new virus related deaths in South Carolina. Since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC says there have been 1,132,825 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases and 14,880 virus related deaths reported in the state.

DHEC says it received 66,680 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which yielded a percent positive rate of 26.9%.

According to the department, 61.3% of all eligible South Carolina residents ages five and up have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and 52.5% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-data.