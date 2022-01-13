SCDOT prepares for possible winter weather in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– With possible winter weather on it’s way to the Midlands, the South Carolina Department of Transportation is preparing for any hazardous road conditions. Crews say they’ll be working around the clock.

While forecasts could change a bit, they’re preparing for a worst case scenario for weather conditions. Officials say their current plan includes anti-icing treatments on priority roads and bridges, beginning Thursday in certain areas, that includes all interstates. They’re also shifting to 24 hour operations during the storm.

SCDOT is pretreating interstate and primary routes ahead of expected winter weather. Here, Lexington Maintenance crews pretreat Interstate 20 in Lexington County. #Winter pic.twitter.com/CRyfg0BQGq — SCDOT (@SCDOTPress) January 13, 2022

SCDOT already has 60,000 tons of salt, more than 525 gallons of salt brine, and about 275,000 gallons of ice-breaking chemicals ready to go.

Officials still advise residents to avoid driving if possible. If you need to go out on the roads, make sure you reduce your speed, be especially careful driving over bridges and watch for road crews.