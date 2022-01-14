DHEC: 19,483 new cases of COVID-19, 34 additional virus related deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus data as of Wednesday.

DHEC reports 15,409 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 4,074 probable cases, for a total of 19,483 new cases in South Carolina. DHEC also reports 28 new confirmed deaths and six probable deaths due to COVID-19, for a total of 34 new virus related deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC says there have been 1,153,125 coronavirus cases and 14,914 virus related deaths reported in the state.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says it received 65,721 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which produced a percent positive rate of 31.8%.

According to the department, 61.4% of eligible South Carolina residents ages five and up have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and 52.5% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the Palmetto State, visit scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-data.