Clemson defensive end Xavier Thomas returning for 2022

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Clemson Tigers will return one of their most impactful defensive players in 2022.

Senior defensive end Xavier Thomas announced Saturday night that he will forgo the NFL Draft and come back to Clemson for his fifth and final season.

Thomas was a third-team All-ACC selection this season after posting 27 tackles (5.5 for loss), 3.5 sacks and a team-high 18 quarterback pressures in 2021.

Across his fours years at Clemson, he’s posted 112 total tackles (27.5 for loss), 12.5 sacks, and four forced fumbles.