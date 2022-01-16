DHEC updates quarantine guidelines for school staff exposed to COVID-19 without symptoms

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control updated its quarantine guidance for teachers and school staff exposed to the coronavirus with no symptoms under crisis staffing conditions. According to DHEC, staff who are not up to date with their vaccinations and are exposed to the virus but don’t exhibit symptoms do not need to quarantine as long as they test negative five days after exposure and they wear a mask for 10 days after exposure.

Click here to read the updated guidelines from DHEC.

DHEC says this update comes in an effort to alleviate staffing shortages in areas with significant outbreaks, allowing more schools to continue in-person learning.

DHEC urges all eligible South Carolina residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19.