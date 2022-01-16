GALLERY: Winter weather impacts the Midlands Jan 16, 2022 10:18 AM EST Mike Olson, 1/6Statler Road Tree Down Tree down in Statler Road. Image: ABC Columbia Show Caption Hide Caption 2/6Sandfield Road Blythewood Sandfield Road in Blythewood Image: Austin Page/ABC Columbia Show Caption Hide Caption 3/6I 20 W At MM77 I-20 W at MM77 Source: @NWSColumbia - Twitter Show Caption Hide Caption 4/6SCDOT Newberry 2 Crews in Newberry County help clear I-26 roadways Source: @SCDOT_Press - Twitter Show Caption Hide Caption 5/6SCDOT Newberry 1 Crews in Newberry County help clear I-26 roadways Source: @SCDOT_Press - Twitter Show Caption Hide Caption 6/6SCDOT Newberry 3 Crews in Newberry County help clear I-26 roadways Source: @SCDOT_Press - Twitter Show Caption Hide Caption Take a look at photos of damage caused by ice and freezing rain in the Midlands. MULTIPLE TREES AND BRANCHES FALLING We are starting to have several trees and branches falling onto our roadways. Please stay home if you don’t absolutely have to be out on the roads. pic.twitter.com/gaJ9cJlaMW — Sheriff Lee Boan (@LeeBoan) January 16, 2022 Categories: Local News, Richland Tags: Winter Weather ShareFacebookTwitterPinterest