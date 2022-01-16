Tracking power outages across the Midlands

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– As winter conditions sweep through the Midlands, ABC Columbia is tracking power outages throughout the region.

Currently, there are 36,287 power outages reported in the state.

poweroutage.us reports the following outages in the Midlands:

Richland County 2,470

Lexington County 405

Kershaw County 1,597

Lee County 499

Fairfield County 230

Newberry County 643

Sumter County 2,269

Orangeburg County 23

Saluda County 87

Calhoun County 0

Clarendon County 63



You can find a live map tracking power outages in the state at poweroutage.us/area/state/south%20carolina.