Tracking power outages across the Midlands

Mike Olson,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– As winter conditions sweep through the Midlands, ABC Columbia is tracking power outages throughout the region.

Currently, there are 36,287 power outages reported in the state.

poweroutage.us reports the following outages in the Midlands:

  • Richland County
    • 2,470
  • Lexington County
    • 405
  • Kershaw County
    • 1,597
  • Lee County
    • 499
  • Fairfield County
    • 230
  • Newberry County
    • 643
  • Sumter County
    • 2,269
  • Orangeburg County
    • 23
  • Saluda County
    • 87
  • Calhoun County
    • 0
  • Clarendon County
    • 63

You can find a live map tracking power outages in the state at poweroutage.us/area/state/south%20carolina.

Categories: Local News
Tags: ,

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts