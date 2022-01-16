Tracking power outages across the Midlands
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– As winter conditions sweep through the Midlands, ABC Columbia is tracking power outages throughout the region.
Currently, there are 36,287 power outages reported in the state.
poweroutage.us reports the following outages in the Midlands:
- Richland County
- 2,470
- Lexington County
- 405
- Kershaw County
- 1,597
- Lee County
- 499
- Fairfield County
- 230
- Newberry County
- 643
- Sumter County
- 2,269
- Orangeburg County
- 23
- Saluda County
- 87
- Calhoun County
- 0
- Clarendon County
- 63
You can find a live map tracking power outages in the state at poweroutage.us/area/state/south%20carolina.