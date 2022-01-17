Crews continue work to repair SC roads, restore power in the state
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– This weekend’s winter storm causing ice and freezing rain in the Midlands left a good bit of damage behind.
High winds caused many trees and branches to fall on roads across the area. Downed power lines were also seen on some streets and even onto some people’s yards, leaving thousands of South Carolinians without power from a few minutes to majority of the day. Emergency crews worked all day to remove debris and to start their repairs.
Dominion Energy says more than 2,000 employees and hundreds of additional crew members worked on restoring power to customers across the state. Outages peaked at more than 17,000 Sunday morning around 10 a.m. Late Sunday night, there were more than 42,000 power outages reported throughout the Palmetto State.
poweroutage.us reported the most power outages in the Midlands area, more than 4,000, were in Newberry County. Their power outage map shows 23,414 outages on Monday afternoon.