Crews continue work to repair SC roads, restore power in the state

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– This weekend’s winter storm causing ice and freezing rain in the Midlands left a good bit of damage behind.

High winds caused many trees and branches to fall on roads across the area. Downed power lines were also seen on some streets and even onto some people’s yards, leaving thousands of South Carolinians without power from a few minutes to majority of the day. Emergency crews worked all day to remove debris and to start their repairs.

SCDOT is making good progress as snow plows remove snow and ice from roadways in Upstate areas of SC. SCDOT reminds the public that wet areas can freeze overnight to form black ice that can remain into the next morning. SCDOT urges the public to stay off the roadways if possible. pic.twitter.com/4fpQtk5MMI — SCDOT (@SCDOTPress) January 17, 2022

Dominion Energy says more than 2,000 employees and hundreds of additional crew members worked on restoring power to customers across the state. Outages peaked at more than 17,000 Sunday morning around 10 a.m. Late Sunday night, there were more than 42,000 power outages reported throughout the Palmetto State.

❄ 9 p.m. Update ❄ After freezing rain & other wintry conditions knocked out power to more than 17,000 cusomers, our crews have restored power to more than 92% of those affected. Thank you for your patience as our crews work diligently & safely until everyone is restored. 💪 pic.twitter.com/YlgD11u54O — Dominion Energy South Carolina (@domenergysc) January 17, 2022

poweroutage.us reported the most power outages in the Midlands area, more than 4,000, were in Newberry County. Their power outage map shows 23,414 outages on Monday afternoon.