CVS and Walgreens shutting down some pharmacies on weekends due to staffing issues

CNN– CVS and Walgreens are shutting some pharmacies down on weekends due to COVID-19 and staffing issues. The chief of staff at the American Pharmacists Association says pharmacies closing because of staffing pressures is happening consistently across the country.

Walgreens says the majority of its stores will stay open and operate with normal business hours. It plans to select days with “the lowest prescription demand” to minimize disruption for customers.

CVS says only a fraction of stores will temporarily close on one or both days of the weekend.