Dominion Energy SC declares Jan. 17 as Curtis Wilson Day!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Dominion Energy South Carolina is honoring ABC Columbia’s Curtis Wilson by declaring January 17 as Curtis Wilson Day!

Dominion Energy SC President Keller Kissam presented him with the proclamation for the day that will be celebrated across the entire Dominion SC service territory.

He says the day celebrates Curtis’ community work for more than 30 years, including his time in law enforcement, radio, broadcast television, sports and so much more!

You can celebrate the day by doing service projects to give back to the community!